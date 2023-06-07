McLaren to celebrate 60th anniversary with multiple cars at Goodwood Festival of Speed

McLaren will celebrate its 60th anniversary at the July 13-16 Goodwood Festival of Speed with a collection of its most successful cars set to run up the event’s famed hillclimb.

Among the cars in action will be the 1999 MP4/14A, which will be driven by Mika Hakkinen 24 years after he raced it to a second-straight Formula 1 drivers’ title, fending off Ferrari’s Eddie Irvine.

The car that won McLaren’s next — and most recent — drivers’ title, the 2008 MP4-23A ,will also be running in the hands of McLaren’s 1995 Le Mans winner JJ Lehto. The Finn will be driving chassis No. 5, the very car Lewis Hamilton drove at the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix to secure his first F1 title.

As well as Lehto’s attendance, McLaren’s triple crown exploits will be further represented by the Monaco grand prix-winning MP4/2B, which will be driven by Emanuele Pirro.

Completing the running car lineup will be Emerson Fittipaldi in the 1974 McLaren M23, and Emma Gilmour in the 1970 Can-Am M8D (pictured, top).

“Goodwood and the Festival of Speed have such an important place in McLaren’s history. It is the place our story began in many ways, so a fitting place to mark our 60th,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. “I’m excited to be able to bring such an impressive selection of cars and drivers to celebrate our anniversary in a big way.

“Our fans are such a huge part of our history; what better way to honor them than giving them the opportunity for a closer look at these icons. It’s going to be a fantastic four days.”

The legendary MP4/4, which won 15 out of 16 races in 1988, will be on display — specifically chassis No. 1 which won the San Marino Grand Prix and claimed pole at the Brazilian GP, both in the hands of Ayrton Senna — alongside a show car adorned with McLaren’s recent triple crown commemorative livery.

“We’re honored that McLaren will be joining us at the Festival of Speed this summer to celebrate their 60th anniversary,” added Goodwood Festival of Speed founder the Duke of Richmond. “In such a special year for the brand, I know our fans will be thrilled to see the greatest-ever collection of cars and drivers from McLaren’s history.

“As we celebrate 30 years of the Festival of Speed and 75 years of motorsport at Goodwood, we look forward to welcoming McLaren and writing another chapter in our long and shared history.”