Matthew Brabham wins first Trans Am pole at Lime Rock

Matthew Brabham in the No. 20 GYM WEED Ford Mustang captured his first-career Motul Pole Award in the Trans Am Series Series presented by Pirelli for the Memorial Day Classic at Lime Rock Park.with a new track record lap time of 49.141 seconds. Brabham will be joined on the front row by CD Racing team owner Chris Dyson in the No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang as the pair celebrates the 40th anniversary of Dyson’s family team, Dyson Racing.

“It’s great to have the GYM WEED, CD Racing cars lock out the front row and start 1-2, especially with the Dyson family history here; we’re celebrating the 40th anniversary with the team this weekend,” said Brabham. “Lime Rock is awesome, it’s such a great track with so much history. The cars were superfast and we’re really happy as a team; qualifying couldn’t have gone any better for us. I went off a little bit on the first flying lap, and there’s so much pollen here that I almost couldn’t stop sneezing; that was kind of interesting.”

TA Qualifying Top Five:

1. Matthew Brabham, No. 20 GYM WEED Ford Mustang (49.141)

2. Chris Dyson, No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang (49.475)

3. Tomy Drissi, No. 8 Lucas Oil Ford Mustang (50.024)

4. David Pintaric, No. 57 Kryderacing Ford Mustang (50.659)

5. Amy Ruman, No. 23 McNichols Co. Chevrolet Corvette (51.248)

XGT Qualifying:

1. Danny Lowry, No. 42 Bennett/BridgeHaul/Pitboxes.com Mercedes AMG GT3 (52.387)

2. Randy Hale, No. 31 Hale Motorsports/Marsh Racing Chevrolet Corvette (54.409)

3. Nathan Byrd, No. 88 Sonesta/Tilson/Hopegivers Porsche 911.1 GT3 Cup (54.410)

SGT Qualifying:

1. Lee Saunders, No. 44 LandSearch LLC Dodge Viper (55.400)

2. Ricky Sanders, No. 18 BridgeHaul/Bennett/Pitboxes.com Porsche 991.1 (55.827)

GT Qualifying:

1. Michael Saia, No. 13 KMC/Rabid Wraps/Rapid Performance Management Porsche GT3 Cup 997.1 (56.470)

2. Michael Attaway, No. 91 Bennett/BridgeHaul/Pitboxes.com Audi R8 (1:01.092)

Full qualifying results can be found here.

The TA/XGT/SGT/GT race will be contested today at 1:10pm ET and will be streamed live here. The TV broadcast of the race will air on MAVTV on Thursday, June 1 at 9:00pm ET.