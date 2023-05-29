Trans Am Lime Rock live stream

It’s the final day of the Memorial Day Classic at Lime Rock Park! Enjoy a full day of racing with vintage racing from Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), Formula Race Promotions’ FRP 1600 class and the Trans Am Series Presented by Pirelli’s TA, GT, SGT & XGT classes!
Here’s Monday’s schedule, all times ET
- 9:45 a.m. SVRA, Groups 1/2/3/5b/8/Miata
- 10:10 a.m. FRP, 1600
- 10:45 a.m. SVRA, Groups 6/12
- 11:10 a.m. SVRA, Groups 5a/7/9/10/11
- 12:40 p.m. Trans Am, TA/XGT/SGT/GT Race
- 2:50 p.m. FRP, 1600
- 3:25 p.m. SVRA, Groups 6/12
- 3:50 p.m. SVRA, Groups 5a/7/9/10/11
