Trans Am Lime Rock live stream

Trans Am

By May 29, 2023 9:25 AM

It’s the final day of the Memorial Day Classic at Lime Rock Park! Enjoy a full day of racing with vintage racing from Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), Formula Race Promotions’ FRP 1600 class and the Trans Am Series Presented by Pirelli’s TA, GT, SGT & XGT classes!

Here’s Monday’s schedule, all times ET

  • 9:45 a.m. SVRA, Groups 1/2/3/5b/8/Miata
  • 10:10 a.m. FRP, 1600
  • 10:45 a.m. SVRA, Groups 6/12
  • 11:10 a.m. SVRA, Groups 5a/7/9/10/11
  • 12:40 p.m. Trans Am, TA/XGT/SGT/GT Race
  • 2:50 p.m. FRP, 1600
  • 3:25 p.m. SVRA, Groups 6/12
  • 3:50 p.m. SVRA, Groups 5a/7/9/10/11

