McLaren reveals special Triple Crown liveries for Indy 500

McLaren Racing today revealed its special livery series for Arrow McLaren in the 2023 Indianapolis 500, which celebrates the team’s historic Triple Crown accolade as part of its 60th anniversary.

For the April 20-21 Open Test and Indy 500 practice rounds, qualifying and the race itself at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Arrow McLaren will field four Chevrolets, each carrying a unique commemorative livery to celebrate the individual race wins at Indy, the Monaco GP and Le Mans 24 Hours.

The liveries for the No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolets were unveiled today at an open event for fans and media at the Lifestyle Expo, ahead of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The reveal was attended by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, Arrow McLaren Racing Director Gavin Ward, and Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi. Tony Kanaan, who will pilot the team’s fourth car entry for the Indy 500, was the emcee for the event.

“I am proud to unveil these iconic commemorative liveries, celebrating McLaren’s historic Triple Crown accomplishment for our 60th anniversary,” said Brown. “They look incredible and I cannot wait to see our guys race them on track.”

