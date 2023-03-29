An inside look at IMSA racing with Era Motorsport

Era Motorsport has released the first episode of its 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship documentary series on YouTube. Created by Pindare Films with Era Motorsport, the series is titled “In Pursuit of Perfection.”

Era Motorsport competes in the WeatherTech Championship’s LMP2 class with regular drivers Dwight Merriman and Ryan Dalziel, and Christian Rasmussen joining in for the endurance races. The trio recently scored a podium finish in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

The series is set to release an episode between each round of the 2023 season, documenting and highlighting the efforts, successes, and difficulties faced by the entire Era Motorsport team both on and on track.

The first episode documents the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona, where the three regulars were joined by Oliver Jarvis as the fourth driver for the event. With a new livery and a chip on their shoulder after retiring from the race with just 30 minutes left last year, the team set out for redemption for the start of the 2023 season.

Also in this episode, learn more about the team itself, how Era Motorsport functions, and how the team came to be.

Watch the first episode below: