Mosack continues TA2 pole domination at Sebring

Practice and qualifying are in the books for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series at Sebring International Raceway. Connor Mosack in the No. 28 Open Eyes/SLR-M1 Ford Mustang earned the Motul Pole Award with a best time of 2m05.884s.

Mosack, who earned five poles in 2022, continues his pattern of fast qualifying times, coming off a pole award in the ARCA Menards Series last weekend at Daytona International Speedway. He’s only expected to run two Trans Am events in 2023, with 23 NASCAR Xfinity Series races and six ARCA starts on his schedule following two successful years of TA2 competition.

“A big thank you to Scott Lagasse and his guys,” said Mosack. “This car is always really good, and we had a great qualifying run. I think we’ll be good in the race tomorrow. We probably will just need a few adjustments. Big thanks to Open Eyes for being on our car. I wish we could do more races this year, but it’s obviously good to be back and have good speed.”

The race will be contested on Saturday, February 25 at 12:45 p.m. ET and can be streamed live here. The TV broadcast of the race will air on MAVTV on Thursday, March 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

