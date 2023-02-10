Inside the SCCA: COTA Super Tour preview

Inside the SCCA: COTA Super Tour preview

On this week’s episode of Inside the SCCA we’re joined by FV driver Zach Whitston. Zach won both rounds of the 2022 Hoosier Racing Tires SCCA Super Tour at Circuit of The Americas so I thought he’d be a great guest to let us know what it takes to get around COTA. He also lives in Austin so he gives a few suggestions about where to go to get some decent BBQ.

