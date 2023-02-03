Formula iRacing Series Lime Rock recap

Harley Haughton’s experience in the Skip Barber Formula iRacing Series from last year paid off with a win and the points lead in Thursday night’s opening round from Lime Rock Park. After finishing fourth and second in last year’s opening round from the Connecticut circuit, Haughton went first and second this year to begin his quest for a seat in the real-world Skip Barber Formula Race Series.

But it was the other winning name — that of Sebastian Wheldon — that might perk up the ears of open-wheel racers and fans. Wheldon’s father Dan was one of the sport’s most revered personalities, winning two Indianapolis 500s and a championship, and even taking the 2006 Rolex 24 at Daytona. His son proved to have some of that same family talent, clawing his way up from 11th to third in the first race and getting around Haughton to lead the final two laps and win the second. He also posted the fastest laps in both races.

Defending Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup champion Diogo Pinto completed the podium in both races, finishing second and third to establish himself at third in points behind Haughton and Wheldon. He wasn’t the only iRacing pro to trade in their normal ride for the iRacing Formula iR-04 on the night, though: other pro veterans included Josh Thompson, Przemyslaw Marek Lemanek, and 2022 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series playoff driver Matt Bussa, who finished seventh in series points last year.

Top qualifier Michael Janney, another veteran of last year’s campaign, scored two top-fives on the night as he looks to improve on a top-five points finish last year

Qualifying for next week’s Skip Barber Formula iRacing Series race from Road Atlanta begins on Friday, while registration is open now for the following race at Circuit of the Americas. All broadcasts will begin at 8PM ET across Skip Barber’s social media channels. To sign up to compete, click here.

