Morgan Performance Group partners with Racers Safety Source

Morgan Performance Group announced today that The Racers Safety Source, a leader in driver safety products, will sponsor the MPG series GT Celebration, Prototype Celebration, Cup Celebration and M2 Celebration this year.

The sponsorship will begin at MPG’s first event at Spring Mountain April 21-23. The 2023 season will feature seven events at tracks across the United States:

April 21-23, Spring Mountain Country Club

May 11-13, Road Atlanta

June 16-18, Sonoma Raceway

July 7-9, Flatrock Motorclub

August 4-6, Virginia International Raceway

September 8-10, Utah Motorsports Campus

October 27-29, Watkins Glen International

“We’re thrilled to have The Racers Safety Source, a company dedicated to driver safety, on board with us,” said Rob Morgan, president of MPG. “It’s important for our drivers to be safe while on the track and The Racers Safety Source will be a big component in helping with that this season.”

This program is designed to be a resource for drivers to utilize to make sure they are safely equipped on the track. They offer a variety of products including helmets, seats, harnesses, and suits.

“I’m very happy to be working with the MPG series. I’ve known Rob, Nick, and Kelly for a very long time and I’ve seen the growth from when they started in 2019 and like where they are headed,” said Chris Emery, owner of The Racers Safety Source. “I’m really looking forward to working with their teams and drivers so they stay safe on track.”

For more information, visit www.theracerssafetysource.com.