MPG to run four classes across Cup Celebration in 2023

Morgan Performance Group (MPG) will offer a variety of opportunities to Porsche owners and drivers in its 14-race Cup Celebration sports car campaign with four separate classes at the seven road racing circuits in 2023.

The Cup Celebration (CC) series, bridging the gap between Porsche Owners Club (POC) and Porsche Club of America (PCA) to the Porsche Sprint Challenge series, is specifically designed for Porsche GT3 Cup cars to have a competitive, fun and safe experience to race.

Cup Celebration will feature four classes based on the generation of Porsche GT3 Cup car – Platinum (992), Gold (991.2), Silver (991.1) and Bronze (997.2). Pirelli is the official tire for the CC series.

The series will highlight its four divisions with seven doubleheader race weekends, each event will hold a complete three-day program with practice, qualifying and two 40-minute sprint races.

Participating Porsche GT3 Cup cars must be vehicles as delivered, but without the requirement of Porsche gearbox and engine seals.

With the variety of Porsche machines available for competition in the Cup Celebration, four categories will utilize additional track time including five 30-minute practice sessions during the three-day event as well as two 20-minute qualifying rounds and two 40-minute GT3 Cup Car races (one each on Saturday and Sunday). Combined, it represents a total track time of four hours and thirty minutes for CC cars.

“Being a former Porsche Motorsport employee, I know the heritage of Porsche Motorsport and the value of racing Porsche sports cars,” said Nick Lester, Executive Vice President of Morgan Performance Group (MPG).

“At MPG, we want to give our Porsche competitors as much quality track time as possible in a safe, fun, competitive atmosphere. With two races each weekend as well as plenty of practice and qualifying time, we believe the Cup Celebration racers will have an outstanding experience in 2023.”

Lester has a vast background with Porsche Motorsport dating back over a dozen years including serving as Technical Director and Customer Support Manager. Nick worked with numerous Porsche operations including the 2013 Le Mans 24 Hours victory in GT3 Pro-Am class.

Led by Cup Celebration race director and veteran driver Craig Stanton, the Cup Celebration divisions will feature professional leadership on and off the track. Stanton will work close with MPG executives Lester and Kelly Collins.

“The Cup Celebration series is an exciting program for Porsche GT3 Cup racers and teams,” said Stanton. “With four separate classes and much more track time, the CC tour brings together four types of Porsche machinery in a professional yet fun environment. We expect a strong 14-race season with exciting racing at some of North America’s most famous road racing circuits.”

The 2023 MPG road racing campaign will get underway at Nevada’s Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club on April 21-23 followed by Georgia’s Road Atlanta on May 11-13; California’s Sonoma Raceway on June 16-18; Tennessee’s FlatRock Motor Club on July 7-9; VIRginia International Raceway on Aug. 4-6; Utah Motorsports Campus on Sept. 8-10 and New York’s Watkins Glen International on Oct. 27-29.

Registration is now available for the upcoming tests and races by visiting www.mpg-racing.com.