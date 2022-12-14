Pirelli signs three-year extension with MPG

Morgan Performance Group announced today that Pirelli North America has signed a new three-year extension to supply racing tires for the growing Morgan Performance Group sports car tour which includes a 2023 nine-weekend race schedule beginning at Apex Motor Club test days in Arizona on Feb 6-7.

Pirelli is among the world’s major producers of tires and associated services; since 2011 it is the exclusive tire supplier to the Formula 1 World Championship. Since the inception of the GT Celebration series in 2019, Pirelli has been a major partner with the sports car campaign that includes GT3, GT4, LMP3, Porsche Cup and BMW M2 machinery. And the tour hasn’t strayed from their core value of creating a quality, fun, run group designed for “sports car racing, designed by enthusiasts for enthusiasts.”

Heading into its fourth season, the GT Celebration series, led by MPG president and CEO Rob Morgan, MPG Executive Vice President Nick Lester and MPG Senior Vice President and Sporting Director Kelly Collins, entered the 2023 sports car season with some exciting new developments with four divisions including GT Celebration (three classes), Prototype Celebration (two classes), Cup Celebration (four classes) and M2 Celebration (three classes).

“We are extremely pleased to extend our partnership with a great company like Pirelli,” said Morgan, a former NASCAR and sports car racer. “Having a prestigious tire manufacturer such as Pirelli assists our series in providing the best products for our racers and teams. Pirelli has been the trailblazer for decades in racing tires and we are working with the company to continue their leadership in sports car competition. We are anxious to hit the track with Pirelli in 2023.”

“We’re delighted to renew our partnership with the Morgan Performance Group,” said Orazio Mastracchio, Pirelli North America Racing Manager. “Motorsports represents an essential part of Pirelli’s research and development program, as an open-air testing laboratory. This is why we place such an emphasis on motorsport in every global territory, as it is only by pushing the extremes of performance on track that the best Ultra High-Performance tires are created for the road.”

“As well as providing great entertainment, this agreement enables us to further enhance the connection between road and track with our high-technology P Zero products.”

MPG features dozens of manufacturers and many race cars that compete in four series: GT Celebration, Prototype Celebration, Cup Celebration and M2 Celebration.

The GT Celebration tour includes GT-3 Red, GT-3 Yellow and GT-4 divisions with Prototype Celebration competing in Prototype (LMP3 and LMPC Oreca FLM09 cars) and Prototype Lite (Radical, Revolution, Woolf and similar cars) and is open tire for 2023. The Cup Celebration classes will include cars in Platinum (Porsche 992 Cup), Gold (Porsche 991.2 Cup), Silver (Porsche 991.1 Cup) and Bronze (Porsche 997.2 Cup). The M2 Celebration machines will be BMW M2 CS, BMW M235i and BMW M240i.

A nine-weekend (two test and seven race weekends) 2023 MPG schedule, which includes doubleheader races per weekend, begins at Arizona’s Apex Motor Club on Feb. 6-7 (Test days) followed by Illinois’ Autobahn Country Club on April 1-2 (Test days); Nevada’s Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club on April 21-23; Georgia’s Road Atlanta on May 11-13; California’s Sonoma Raceway on June 16-18; Tennessee’s FlatRock Motor Club on July 7-9; Virginia International Raceway on Aug. 4-6; Utah Motorsports Campus on Sept. 8-10 and New York’s Watkins Glen International on Oct. 27-29.

You can now register for the upcoming tests and races by visiting www.mpg-racing.com. MPG will be releasing more detailed information in the coming weeks regarding rules and regulations for each series.