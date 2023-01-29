Winward’s dream run in GTD ends

On a restart with 35m left in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Philip Ellis, trying to charge and make a move for the lead, had contact with the GTD PRO No. 3 Corvette, resulting in a broken suspension.

It ended an amazing story that started with Ellis putting the car on pole last weekend then went sour with Lucas Auer crashing the polesitting car in the first official practice for the Rolex 24, destroying the car and braking his back.

The team brought another chassis from Houston, had an overnight thrash to get it ready for the race, and started at the back, bringing in Daniel Morad to driver in Auer’s place. Russell Ward has a monster first stint to put the car in contention, where it remained for 23 hours until the contact.