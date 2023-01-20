VIDEO: Roar Before the 24 opening day recap with Bourdais and Goodwin

IMSA

January 20, 2023

By |

It’s the first Hamburger & French Fry Show of the new year with Sebastien Bourdais, Marshall Pruett, and Graham Goodwin joining in to break down the opening day of testing for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

