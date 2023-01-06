Grenier joins Skeen at Team Korthoff Motorsports for IMSA GTD

Following last year’s impressive first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD run, Team Korthoff Motorsports, will have Mike Skeen returning to the driver seat of the No. 32 Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the full season, joined by Mercedes-AMG ace Mikael Grenier. Despite his performance last season, Stevan McAleer, who finished third in the GTD points, is out of the ride after being promoted from Silver to Gold in the FIA Driver Categorization.

Maximilian Goetz will join the pair for the endurance rounds, while Kenton Koch serves as the fourth driver for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Skeen returns to the team after a successful 2022 in which the team had podium finishes in the opening rounds and led the GTD points for much of the year.

“I am very excited to be back with Team Korthoff Motorsports for a full-season program,” Skeen said. “We came out of the box very strong last year with two podiums at Daytona and Sebring and everyone has built a lot of knowledge over the past year to make us even stronger. I can’t wait to get back to work and start chasing a championship with Mik.”

Canadian Grenier has been competing with Mercedes-AMG for the past four years, and has made starts with SunEnergy1, Winward Racing and WeatherTech Racing in recent years, including a podium finish at Daytona with SunEnergy1 in 2021.

“I am very happy to be racing with Team Korthoff Motorsports for the season,” said Grenier. “I have known the team for a few years as I watched them from their debut with the Mercedes-AMG. The only goal of Herb, the team owner, is to win and that is something I really like, as I also race to win. GTD will be very competitive this year. We will need to work hard, but I am sure we will be there. I only did one test so far with the team, but it was really great and I enjoyed working with everyone.”

Like Grenier, German Goetz is part of the Mercedes-AMG family and a race winner in DTM. Koch, making his second GTD start at Daytona, is a former Prototype Lites champ, and won a couple of Michelin Pilot Challenge races last season in guest drives with Murillo Racing’s Mercedes-AMG GT4.