Amazon Freevee to premiere new Kyle Busch documentary in February

An original documentary about two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will be available for viewing on Amazon Freevee beginning February 3.

‘Rowdy’ focuses on one of the most talented and polarizing figures in NASCAR as he fought back from a 2015 crash at Daytona International Speedway that left him severely injured. Competing in the season-opening Xfinity Series race, Busch was involved in a multi-car accident that sent his Toyota off the racetrack and nose-first into the inside wall.

Busch suffered a compound fracture to his right leg and a fracture to his left foot. He was sidelined from competition for 11 races, but upon returning, didn’t take long to get back to victory lane. He captured his first Cup Series championship at the season’s end to cap off the remarkable comeback.

Busch and his wife Samantha were interviewed for the documentary. Others included in the project were Rick Hendrick, his former Cup Series team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon, and media members who have covered Busch’s career.

The documentary premiered in June for invited guests during race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. It was shown in select theaters for one night only later that same month.

Wright Productions produced the documentary. Amazon Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, is a streaming video service.