Hardwick, Heylen and Robichon return with Wright Motorsports for Michelin Endurance Cup

The trio of Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen and Zacharie Robichon will make an assault on the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup in GTD, returning in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R for all four WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance races. Dennis Olsen, part of the third-place finishing team at Daytona in 2022, will join them for the Rolex 24 At Daytona, which the threesome won this past January in impressive form with Richard Lietz.

“I am excited to be returning with Wright Motorsports and Porsche in the brand-new type 992 GT3 R,” said Hardwick. “This team has become like family to me, and I truly enjoy competing alongside them. We also have our winning driver lineup back together again, with both Jan Heylen and Zach Robichon joining me in the No. 16 car for the IMSA Endurance Championship. I’m really looking forward to returning to Daytona next month, with the goal of defending our Rolex 24 victory from last season.”

Added Heylen: “I’m really looking forward to going back to Daytona with Ryan and Zach. We have a good track record as a driver pairing and we have the best team to support us. The goal is obviously to try and win the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup, and I know we’ll have all the tools to be in contention for the title. Consistency is key and Ryan and Wright Motorsports made sure we have exactly that.On top of all this, we’ll be starting the 2023 season with a brand-new Porsche. There’s a lot to be excited about and I can’t wait to get started.”

While the Wright car will be a full-season entry, the team has only confirmed its driver lineup for the MEC. Announcements for the seven IMSA WeatherTech Sprint races will follow at a later date.

Beyond the Daytona victory, Heylen and Hardwick also won at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on their way to finishing second in the WeatherTech Championship. Struggles at Sebring, Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta left them fourth in the MEC title fight.

The return of the No. 16 joins the previously announced full-season Volt Racing effort for Alan Brynjolfsson and Trent Hindman in the Wright stable. For Daytona, Wright alumnus Max Root and Porsche factory driver Kevin Estre will join them in the No. 77 Porsche.