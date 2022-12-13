Vasser Sullivan Lexus retains Montecalvo and Telitz for GTD

Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo will continue as partners in the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 entry in all 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class events.

“We’re excited to see Frankie and Aaron together again campaigning the full season in the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 for Vasser Sullivan,” said Jeff Bal, Lexus Motorsports senior manager. “The drivers and the entire team made incredible gains throughout last season and we’re ready to see them have success early and often, beginning at Daytona next month. Strategy and execution were solid all season long in 2022. They just needed a little bit more luck during a few races to have the wins come their way. Overall, we’re excited to see what the team can do in their bid for a GTD championship run in 2023.”

Telitz, a native of Wisconsin, will be competing in his fifth IMSA season for Vasser Sullivan and Lexus in the IMSA GTD class. He ran the 2019 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup before becoming a full-time driver of the No. 14 Lexus entry for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He moved to the No. 12 car for the 2022 season. In 2020, Telitz teamed with Hawksworth to win the GTD Sprint Cup driver, team and manufacturer championships. In four IMSA seasons with Vasser Sullivan and Lexus, Telitz has earned four wins and five poles.

“It’s an honor to return to the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 with Frankie,” said Telitz. “I’ve now got a year under my belt as car leader and am feeling comfortable in that role now. Frankie and I are hungry as we felt like we were robbed of a couple wins in 2022 that could’ve changed our entire season. We’ve got all the tools we need at our disposal with Vasser Sullivan and Lexus to go out and challenge for wins at every track and make a run at the GTD championship in 2023.”

Montecalvo, from Highlands, N.J., will also be contesting his fifth season with Vasser Sullivan and Lexus in the IMSA GTD class. In 2019, he co-drove the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 to a second place showing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Montecalvo had a breakout season in 2020, capturing his first IMSA win (Road America) and first IMSA poles (Sebring and Road Atlanta). In four seasons, Montecalvo has scored one victory and four poles.

“I’m very happy to be back in the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 for another season,” Montecalvo declared. “It’s even better to be back in the car with Aaron to finish unfinished business. We, as a team, and the entire Vasser Sullivan group, have only grown stronger together. The 2023 season has great promise. We just need to build off of last year. I cannot wait to get going at Daytona.”

Vasser Sullivan and Lexus recently announced that Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat will co-drive the No. 14 RC F GT3 in GTD PRO. Additional endurance driver announcements will be forthcoming.