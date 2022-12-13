Action Express Cadillac to race at Le Mans in 2023

Action Express Racing will make its debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the centenary race in 2023.

The IMSA front-running squad, owned by IMSA founder Jim France, has taken up one of three automatic invitations offered by race organisers the ACO, to IMSA.

The team will field their new-for 2023 Cadillac V-LMDH GTP car in the top Hyercar class where it is set to join factory cars from Ferrari, Glickenhaus, Peugeot, Porsche and Toyota, as well as at least one factory-entered Cadillac and privately-entered Porsches.

Whilst there is, as yet, no confirmation from the team, the driver line-up is very likely to be formed of the team’s two full season IMSA drivers: Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims, and the more recently announced addition for the IMSA endurance races, Jack Aitken.

The 2023 race will see the Cadillac brand back on the Le Mans entry for the first time since 2002.