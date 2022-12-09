Lime Rock Park and GRIDLIFE make long-term commitment

Following a successful inaugural event in 2022, Lime Rock Park is pleased to announce that GRIDLIFE will return to the Park in 2023 for the two-day motorsports festival GRIDLIFE Circuit Legends Aug. 18-20.

Lime Rock Park inked a three-year deal with the grassroots motorsports event and lifestyle brand, bringing GRIDLIFE back to the Connecticut circuit through 2026.

The newest event on Lime Rock Park’s calendar celebrated the motorsports culture from the 1980s through the mid-2000s. The event also saw full-course drifting return to Lime Rock Park, an arcade and midnight Karaoke held in the campground.

“We had heard about GRIDLIFE and its culture, but we did not know what to expect for that event this year, and it honestly exceeded everyone’s expectations,” said Lime Rock Park President and CEO Dicky Riegel. “Lime Rock Park has 65 years of history, and it is truly exciting to add to that legacy with an event like GRIDLIFE that is so diverse and has such a young and enthusiastic audience. That excitement is shared by not only the guests that came to check it out, but also this entire GRIDLIFE community, so we are really excited to extend our partnership further into the future together.”

Having an established format for events that often feature concerts and live performances, GRIDLIFE developed a specific event for Lime Rock Park that focused on a wide range of car culture celebrations that were staged both on and off the track. Christened “Circuit Legends,” the 2022 debut at Lime Rock Park was the first event of its kind. Following the success of the motorsports festival, GRIDLIFE used the event as a blueprint to develop similar events scheduled for 2023 at Watkins Glen International and WeatherTech Laguna Seca.

In 2022, GRIDLIFE held 15 major races with more than 44,000 people flocking to the festival-style events.

“We’re incredibly excited to return to Lime Rock Park and continue the celebration of the historic and enthusiast cars that we love at Circuit Legends,” said GRIDLIFE Marketing Director Shawn Fenton. “The 2022 event was one of our favorite events we’ve ever been a part of, and is certain to be a highlight in the GRIDLIFE season, for competitors and spectators alike.”

Tickets for GRIDLIFE Circuit Legends will be available at www.grid.life. Lime Rock Park season passes will also be honored for this event. Exclusive holiday pricing for season passes and individual races is still available through the end of the year: Home – Lime Rock Park