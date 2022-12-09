Inception Racing confirms full-season IMSA program

Inception Racing announced on Friday that the team will enter a full-season McLaren 720S GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for 2023.

The team won last season’s IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup in GTD and finished second-in-class at Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta.

Inception’s lineup will consist of Brendan Iribe and Frederik Schandorff for the sprint races. Ollie Millroy will join Iribe and Schandorff for the four endurance rounds and McLaren factory driver Marvin Kirchhofer will complete the team’s Rolex 24 lineup.

“Although we didn’t compete in all the IMSA races this year, we had some really strong results within the endurance events, such as the podium at Watkins Glen and at Petit Le Mans,” team manager Bas Leinders said. “We’re now looking forward to participating in the full calendar to continue our success from this year and contest for the overall title.”

As it did last season, the team will continue to run No. 70.