IMSA brings back traditional qualifying format for Rolex 24

After two years of experimenting with 100-minute qualifying races the week before the Rolex 24 At Daytona, IMSA is returning to its regular qualifying format for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship opener for 2023.

Qualifications for the 61st running of the twice-around-the-clock endurance race will continue to be held on the Sunday prior to race weekend during the Roar Before the 24 test, but will return to the structure used at other WeatherTech Championship events, with teams competing in 15- or 20-minute sessions separated by class.

Rolex 24 qualifying is set to begin at 1:25pm ET Sunday, Jan. 22, wrapping up on-track activities for the weekend, with the fastest qualifiers in each of the five classes receiving Motul Pole Awards. The 61st running of the Rolex 24 takes place on Jan. 28-29.

The Roar on Jan. 20-22 will mark the public’s first opportunity to see the cars and drivers of the 2023 season, including the new GTP class as well as the new GT cars such as the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 R and the Ferrari 296 GT3. IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge teams will also have plenty of test time, and the weekend will also mark the debut of the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge for LMP3 and GT4 cars with a pair of 35-minute races.