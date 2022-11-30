Jaguar reveals new Formula E entry, with asymmetric liveries

Jaguar TCS Racing today revealed its Jaguar I-TYPE 6 for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, as the all-electric motorsport category moves into its new Gen3 era.

The Jaguar I-TYPE 6 is the first FIA Formula E race car to feature both front and rear powertrains, as 250kW regen is added to the front and 350kW regen added at the rear, doubling the regenerative capability over the Gen2 model and removing the need for conventional rear brakes.

The Gen3 era of Formula E will bring faster and more exciting wheel-to-wheel racing on street circuits across the globe. Pioneering new cutting-edge technologies, the third generation of Jaguar’s Formula E race car is lighter and 100kW more powerful than the cars that have preceded it, and is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 200mph.

Jaguar TCS Racing heads into the 2023 season with a new, distinctive identity. The color palette features carbon black, satin white and gold accents, with the asymmetric design of the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 livery creating two unique cars for drivers Mitch Evans and Sam Bird.

Innovation and technology transfer from the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 will directly enable the re-imagination of Jaguar as an all-electric, modern luxury brand from 2025. Racing in a zero-emission motorsport category with the world’s most sustainable race car showcases Jaguar Land Rover’s own commitment to have zero tailpipe emissions and to achieve carbon net zero across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

This is the first season that Jaguar will supply its successful powertrain technology to fellow British-based team Envision Racing, meaning there will be four Jaguar powered Formula E cars on the grid.

“Last season was my best to date, finishing runner-up in the drivers’ world championship, so we are determined to do one better this season,” said Mitch Evans. “The new Jaguar I-TYPE 6 gives us a lot more to play with, with more power and speed, and the team and I have been working tirelessly to make sure we maximise this effectively to use it to our advantage. Formula E is such a competitive category, but I can’t wait for the season to get underway in January and fight to win both the drivers’ and teams’ World Championship.”

Teammate Bird, said, “Last season was full of ups and downs for me, and I couldn’t finish the season due to injury. I’ve taken the off-season to reset, come back stronger and I’m hungrier than ever to do well for the team. We’ve been focusing all our efforts into the Jaguar I-TYPE 6, and I’m really looking forward to getting back out there for my third season with the team and showing everyone what we can do.”

The new season of Formula E begins in Mexico City on January 14.