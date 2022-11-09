GT Celebration unveils 2023 schedule

The GT Celebration (GTC) series has announced its 2023 calendar. GTC

series was founded in 2019 with ambition to become the ultimate platform for drivers to enjoy the thrill sports cars provide at unforgettable, professional venues around the country.

The series will host seven doubleheader race weekends starting at Spring Mountain Motorsport Ranch located outside of Las Vegas, Nevada April 21-23 running the new Charleston Peak track. GTC will return to Road Atlanta for the third year in a row on May 11-13 with the Formula Drift event.

After heading to Wine Country June 16-18 for Round 3 at Sonoma Raceway, GTC is making a stop at the newly-announced Flatrock Motorsports Park, located in Rockwood, Tennessee on July 7-9 followed by Virginia International Raceway August 4-6.

To round out the season tthe series will head to Utah Motorsports Campus on September 8-10 and conclude at Watkins Glen on October 27-29.

Registration for the 2023 season is not open yet but will be announced soon. For more information visit www.gtcelebration.com.

2023 Schedule

Spring Mountain – April 21-23

Road Atlanta – May 11-13

Sonoma Raceway – June 16-18

Flatrock Motorclub – July 7-9

VIRginia International Raceway – August 4-6

Utah Motorsports Campus – September 8-10

Watkins Glen – October 27-29