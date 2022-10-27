Cape Town joins Formula E calendar

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set to race in Cape Town, South Africa for the first time on February 25, 2023, following approval of the city’s new street event by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

Cape Town joins Hyderabad, India, and Sao Paulo, Brazil, as new cities scheduled to hold Formula E races next season, which opens in Mexico City on January 14.

In further updates to the provisional Season 9 calendar, Berlin will now host a doubleheader race weekend on April 22 and 23 while the two races previously announced for Seoul have been removed from the calendar. Locations for Rounds 10 and 13 in the 17-race season will be announced at a later date.