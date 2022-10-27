50 years of M cars at the Ultimate Driving Machine Museum

For enthusiasts of BMW’s high-performance M cars, October 14-16 was a dream weekend as the Greer, S.C.-based BMW CCA Foundation’s The Ultimate Driving Museum celebrated the 50th anniversary of BMW Motorsport.

Over three days, hundreds of attendees observed BMW Motorsport’s golden jubilee with a stunning museum exhibit, a star-studded panel discussion featuring Indy 500 winner Eddie Cheever and former BMW factory racer Bill Auberlen, high-speed driving events, and a festive Cars and Coffee.

Organized by the BMW Performance Center, the BMW CCA Foundation, and the BMW Car Club of America’s M Chapter, the M Anniversary Celebration kicked off on Friday at the Foundation’s The Ultimate Driving Museum. The current exhibit, The Power of M, celebrates the 50th anniversary of BMW Motorsport with 26 rare and significant vehicles from M and Motorsport. The exhibit includes limited-edition cars like the E30 M3 Cecotto, the E46 M3 CSL, and the E90 M3 CRT.

Other noteworthy racing machines included the first 3.0 CSL to enter a race in Europe, an original M1 Procar raced by Toine Hezemans, a multi-time endurance champion Z4 M GT, the first E36 M3 GT raced by Team PTG in IMSA, and the Daytona-winning M8 GTE campaigned by BMW of North America Team RLL.

