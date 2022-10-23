Ocon and Tsunoda take penalties ahead of USGP

Esteban Ocon will start the United States Grand Prix from the pit lane while there is also a penalty for Yuki Tsunoda.

The Frenchman made a surprise exit in Q1 on Saturday and Alpine has taken the opportunity to change the power unit in Ocon’s car as he was already set to start from 17th place. The power unit change has been done without the approval of the FIA technical delegate, automatically triggering a pit lane start.

Ocon’s penalty comes at the same time that Tsunoda has taken new gearbox components that exceed the limits for the season.

The AlphaTauri driver was originally slated to start from 13th place, but the infraction will see him receive a five-place grid penalty, dropping him to 18th and promoting Fernando Alonso, Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo, Mick Schumacher and Zhou Guanyu one position each.

Alonso and Zhou are two of four drivers who had already taken grid penalties, along with a ten-place drop for Charles Leclerc and five places for Sergio Perez.

Presented by