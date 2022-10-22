Sargeant to race for Williams in 2023, pending Super License

Williams team principal Jost Capito has confirmed Logan Sargeant will race for the team in 2023 as long as he secures his Super License next month.

Sargeant carried out his first FP1 for Williams on Friday at the United States Grand Prix and was then confirmed as doing another two sessions for the team in Mexico and Abu Dhabi. With a vacancy alongside Alex Albon next season, Capito has now announced the 21-year-old will become the first American on the grid since 2015 if he acquires his Super License in the final F2 round at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Clean runs of other 100km in both FP1 sessions will leave Sargeant requiring 10 Super License points from this season’s F2 championship, meaning a top-six finish. The Floridian currently ranks third in the standings.

“We feel he is ready to race, and under the condition he has enough Super License points after Abu Dhabi he will be our second driver next year,” Capito said.

“I’m a fan of getting young drivers through as quickly as possible to F1, because the series below the cars compared to F1 is like trucks! So, get him in as quick as possible and find out if he is capable to stay in F1 a long time.

“We believe he is. His first year in F2 he won races and he has been qualifying very strong all of his years in his career, so we believe he is absolutely ready to get into Formula 1.

“We can have a rookie because with Alex (Albon), he is still young, but also a very experienced driver. He is established well in the team, he gave us fantastic results, he is working well in the team, so we can put a rookie alongside him.”

Sargeant is currently nine points clear of the F2 drivers sitting fourth, fifth and sixth in a tight battle. Should he not pick up the extra points from the FP1 runs then he will require a top-five championship finish.

