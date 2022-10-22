Sargeant to make further FP1 appearances in Mexico and Abu Dhabi

Logan Sargeant will make two further FP1 appearances for Williams in Mexico and Abu Dhabi following his successful debut at the United States Grand Prix.

The Floridian is in the frame for a 2023 race seat but must wait to secure his Super License at the final Formula 2 round in Abu Dhabi next month. To do so, he needs to finish in the top five of the championship and currently sits third, but the extra two FP1s provide the opportunity to add two extra points — if he completes 100km in each session without penalty — that will make a sixth-place finish sufficient.

“I’d like to start by saying thank you again to Williams Racing and Dorilton Motor Sports for giving me the opportunity to drive on home turf yesterday here at COTA,” Sargeant said. “It was one of the most enjoyable moments of my career so far.

“I’m very grateful to be given further time in the FW44 at Mexico and Abu Dhabi. My aim is to make the most of every minute in the car and with the team to build on the progress I’ve made in Austin and throughout my time on the simulator at Grove. Of course, my focus is on finishing my Formula 2 season in Abu Dhabi in the best position possible, and I’m sure my time in the FW44 will keep me sharp and ready for the F2 finale.”

Sargeant will also carry out Young Driver Test duties in Abu Dhabi after the final race, and Williams sporting director Sven Smeets says the track time is crucial to the 21-year-old’s development.

“Logan showed a high level of understanding during his FP1 debut in Austin and provided useful feedback to help in the team’s preparations for the rest of the weekend,” Smeets said. “We are providing Logan further opportunities in Mexico and Abu Dhabi to integrate himself with the team trackside in both Free Practice sessions and the Young Driver Test as we work hard to support Logan in his efforts towards earning the FIA Super License.

“It’s great that as a team we can provide invaluable time for Logan to get behind the wheel of the FW44 to continue his development as a Williams Academy Driver and harness his talents. We’re looking forward to seeing how Logan progresses this season and finishes out his last race of the season in Formula 2.”

Presented by