Sargeant solidly in the 2023 Williams mix after strong FP1 debut

Logan Sargeant is in the frame for a 2023 seat with Williams but is unsure when his future will be decided, following a productive first FP1 outing at the United States Grand Prix.

The American has had an impressive rookie season in Formula 2 but was set for a second year with Carlin before driver market movement opened up the potential for an early promotion. Williams targets Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries ended up elsewhere on the 2023 grid, and with Nicholas Latifi’s departure already announced, Sargeant has emerged as a favorite to replace the Canadian.

Sargeant made his FP1 debut at Circuit of the Americas on Friday and says it was a valuable outing as it didn’t match his preconceptions of how the 2022 car would behave.

“I think the main goal coming into today was just to learn as much as possible and I feel like I did pick up on a lot,” Sargeant said. “Very different to what I honestly expected, but in a good way. A lot of potential still to pick up on and improve on, but I think it was a good start and I’m happy with how it went.”

He completed 21 penalty-free laps that ensured the 100km required for an extra Super License point was exceeded, and two more such outings would allow him to end the F2 championship in sixth place and still gain his license. As it stands he needs to finish in the top five to score enough points for a Super License, and currently sits third but just nine points ahead of sixth.

“Honestly I’m not sure [when 2023 will be decided],” he said about the near future. “I need to have a good Abu Dhabi to secure my Super License, and that’s the main focus at the moment…to go out there and have a good round to solidify myself in the top three in the championship.”

Speaking before the run to SpeedCity Broadcasting, Sargeant insisted he wasn’t viewing the FP1 outing as an audition for next season.

“In all honesty, the best thing I can do is take in as much information and knowledge that I possibly can and use that to my advantage hopefully going forward,” he explained. “I just need to perform the best I possibly can and whatever falls into place falls into place.”

