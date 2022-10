On Episode 72 of Inside the SCCA we talk about the Emergency Services specialty. ES is the specialty that goes out on the track to snatch disabled cars, puts out fires, and rescues drivers. No experience necessary… but if you have a firefighter or EMS background… that’s a bonus. Our guest is an ES legend in the Northeast. Most people call him “Thumper” — some people don’t even know his name is Peter Villaume.

