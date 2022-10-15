Reddick claims Las Vegas Cup pole

Tyler Reddick will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after claiming his fourth Busch Pole Award in qualifying.

Reddick topped the chart in the final round at 184.603 mph (29.252s). The Richard Childress Racing driver was the second to last driver to take time in the final round of single-car qualifying.

Three of Reddick’s four career poles in the NASCAR Cup Series have come this season. It will be the first time he’s started on the pole at Las Vegas.

“Well, it didn’t slow me down,” Reddick said of a moment he had in Turn 4 on his lap. “I was either going to hit the wall or I wasn’t, and it was going to be a really good lap. That wasn’t my intention to be that close, but I knew I was going to have to get through [Turns] 3 and 4 really good, and that wall off of [Turn] 4 came a lot closer and a lot sooner than I initially anticipated.

“Man, what a turnaround for our group this morning. Everybody on this ALSCO Chevrolet works really, really hard. This whole 8 team. We weren’t really firing off in practice where we wanted to be. We were a bit off and we went to work and find some life the second run. We tried a couple more things on the third run that didn’t really pan out and just again made some really fantastic adjustments going into qualifying, got the car a lot closer.

“Still a little sketchy through [Turns] 1 and 2, but the car had a lot of speed. We learned a lot, and we’re going to be able to make some pretty good adjustments going into tomorrow’s race.”

Austin Cindric will join Reddick on the front row. Cindric qualified second at 184.288 mph.

Round of 8 playoff drivers William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano qualified third, fourth and fifth respectively. Byron qualified third at 184.024 mph, Blaney was fourth at 183.961 mph, and Logano was fifth at 183.673 mph.

Daniel Suarez qualified sixth at 183.243 mph. Christopher Bell, a Round of 8 playoff driver, qualified seventh at 183.212 mph.

Harrison Burton qualified eighth at 182.908 mph, Bubba Wallace qualified ninth at 182.033 mph, and Austin Dillon qualified 10th at 181.751 mph. Burton’s qualifying effort ties his career best in his rookie season.

The other four playoff drivers will start outside the top 10. Ross Chastain qualified 11th, Chase Briscoe qualified 16th and Chase Elliott qualified 20th. The lowest qualifying playoff driver was Denny Hamlin in 31st place. Hamlin is the defending race winner.

UP NEXT: South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sunday, 2:30 p.m. ET).