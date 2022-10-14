Voting now open for CForce Trans Am Fan Favorite Awards

Voting is now open for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s CForce Fan Favorite Awards.

Fans can vote for their favorite drivers in three categories:

• CForce Most Popular Driver

• CForce Best Looking Car

• CForce Best Looking Helmet

Visit www.GoTransAm.com/Vote to place your vote between now and Friday, October 21. Winners will be announced at the Trans Am Series Championship Awards Gala in Austin, Texas on Sunday, November 6.

Each of this year’s awards will include a $1,500 prize, courtesy of CForce.

Voting is open from 12:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 14 until 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, October 21. Only one vote per email address will be counted.

Criteria:

CForce Most Popular Driver is open to any driver with at least 3 starts in the Trans Am Series National Championship or Trans Am Series Western Championship by October 1, 2022.

CForce Best Looking Car is open to any driver with at least 3 starts in the Trans Am Series National Championship or Trans Am Series Western Championship by October 1, 2022.

CForce Best Looking Helmet was open to any driver who submitted a photo of their helmet by October 14, 2022.