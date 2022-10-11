Five podiums for Skip Barber Racing School at IMS

The Skip Barber Race Team scored five podium finishes this past weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the final round of TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School. In addition to the podium finishes, the Skip Barber Race Team also secured the TC team championship and represented Honda in both TC and TCA manufacturers’ championships.

After one of the strongest qualifying performances from the Skip Barber Race Team this season, Kevin Boehm began his sweep of the weekend by placing the No. 9 Skip Barber Racing School/CrowdStrike/AWS HPD Civic Type-R on the pole position. Boehm set the pace in TC class with a time of 1m36.724s. Skip Barber Instructor Ken Fukuda had his best qualifying showing of the season, qualifying second with a fast time of 1m37.445s. The Boehm-Fukuda front row was the team’s first-ever TC front row lockout.

In a tight battle in TCA for the championship, Carter Fartuch placed his No. 16 Skip Barber Racing School 2022 Gen 11 HPD Civic Si in pole position with a 1m41.626s. Behind the wheel of the second 2022 Gen 11 HPD Civic Si, Sally McNulty placed seventh, with Colin Harrison rounding out the team’s TCA efforts in 11th.

Boehm led the TC field to the green flag and played defense early in the race but was able to build a gap on the rest of the field, leading flag-to-flag to pick up his first victory of the weekend. Fukuda also had an impressive start, but unavoidable contact brought the No. 42 Skip Barber Racing School HPD Civic Type-R to seventh place. In TCA, Fartuch had an incredible start and maintained the lead until a full course caution bunched the field back up. With 30 minutes remaining, the race went back to green flag conditions, which saw Fartuch lead many laps but ultimately finish runner-up, putting him second in the championship battle going into the final race.

Harrison maintained a clean race and showed impressive racecraft to match his career-best finish, placing the No. 2 Skip Barber Racing School HPD Civic Si in fifth place. Unavoidable contact early in the race put McNulty’s No. 780 Skip Barber Racing School/Borla Exhaust 2022 Gen 11 HPD Civic Si behind the wall on lap three.

The weekend’s second race showed similar results for Boehm as he claimed the second race victory, completing another race weekend sweep this season. Boehm finished his TC drivers championship-winning season with 10 wins, with all finishes being on the podium. Fukuda bounced back strong in Race 2 and wheeled the No. 42 Skip Barber Racing School HPD Civic Type-R to a career-best second-place finish and Fukuda’s first TC America podium. The TCA team faced adversity but continued to push forward, with Fartuch pulling out a huge lead early in the race. Unfortunately, in shades of Race 1, a full course caution bunched up the field and allowed his competition to catch up. Fartuch could not match the pace of his championship competition but pushed through to finish third. At the end of the season, Fartuch placed second in the TCA drivers championship, only 10 points back from the champion.

Harrison locked up a sixth-place finish in Race 2, showcasing one of his strongest race weekends in his TC America career. Unfortunately, McNulty faced more issues after unavoidable contact that had her back to the garage area early.