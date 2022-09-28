Albon to return for Williams in Singapore

Alex Albon will be back for Williams at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, just over two weeks after spending time in intensive care with respiratory failure.

The Italian Grand Prix weekend saw Albon admitted to hospital on the Saturday with appendicitis, but he suffered post-surgery complications relating to the anesthetic that led to him requiring mechanical ventilation while in ICU. Albon was released from hospital and returned home a few days after the race in Monza, and has now confirmed his plan to return to the car in Singapore.

“Firstly, I’d just like to thank everyone for all their messages and support over the Italian Grand Prix weekend,” Albon said. “My preparation for Singapore has been a little different than normal but I’m feeling good and I’ve done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races on the calendar.

“I am not underestimating how big of a challenge this is going to be, but I am looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving. It’s a great street circuit and the closest race to home for me in Thailand, so I’m really excited to be here and to see the fans that have turned out.”

While Albon will be testing his fitness, his teammate Nicholas Latifi will also be getting his first taste of the challenging Singapore race, which wasn’t run in his previous two seasons in F1 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Singapore has been one of the grands prix on the calendar I’ve been most looking forward to,” Latifi said. “It’s one of the only two I haven’t raced at, including Japan. It’s my first time visiting Singapore and I’ve heard so many great things about this race.

“The track itself is a night street race, which I’m a fan of. It’s a physically demanding circuit with the heat and very technical with so many corners. I’m excited to see what the weekend brings as it could be quite wet, which could make it interesting and present something we can take advantage of.”