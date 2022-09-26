Skip Barber Racing Team seals TC title at Sebring

The Skip Barber Race Team secured two victories and clinched the 2022 TC championship this past weekend at Sebring International Raceway for Round 6 of TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School.

In the Saturday morning qualifying session, Kevin Boehm began his clean sweep of the weekend by placing the No. 9 Skip Barber Racing School / CrowdStrike / AWS HPD Civic Type-R on the pole position. Boehm set the pace in TC class with a time of 2m21.917s, over 1.8s faster than the rest of the field. Skip Barber Instructor Ken Fukuda placed seventh on the starting grid for Race 1. In the TCA class, Carter Fartuch led the Skip Barber Race Team TCA efforts, qualifying in fourth place with a time of 2m30.584s. In his second race weekend with the Skip Barber Race Team this season, Mike Ogren set a time of 2m32.555s, placing himself sixth. Skip Barber students turned pro racers Sally McNulty and Colin Harrison qualified eighth and 12th respectively.

Boehm led the TC field to the green flag and played defense early in the race but was able to build a gap on the rest of the field, leading flag-to-flag to pick up his first victory of the weekend. Fukuda also had an impressive start, moving his way up to as high as fifth place but ultimately brought the No. 42 Skip Barber Racing School HPD Civic Type-R in seventh.

In TCA, Fartuch had an incredible start that put the No. 16 Skip Barber Racing School 2022 Gen 11 HPD Civic Si to the front of the field to lead through the lap but was slower in the straights than the competition, making it difficult to hold the lead. Fartuch kept his head down and was relegated to finish in fifth place. Similar issues affected the rest of the TCA field as Ogren fell back a position, driving the No. 20 HPD Civic Si to seventh place with his TCA teammate McNulty right behind in eighth. Harrison faced unforeseen mechanical issues but kept the car on track to the checkered flag, rounding out the TCA team’s efforts in 11th place.

The second race of the weekend showed similar results to the first race, with Boehm claiming the second race victory after battling with Clay Williams for the top spot late in the race. After the race win, Boehm clinched the TC driver’s championship, marking the second championship in a row for the Skip Barber Race Team. Fukuda showed improvement throughout the weekend and finished with another seventh-place finish. The TCA team faced adversity but continued to push forward, with Fartuch improving by one position to pick up fourth place. McNulty also picked up an extra position in Race 2, finishing seventh. Ogren encountered a mechanical issue, forcing him to stop and recycle the car, but recovered to finish eighth. Unfortunately, Harrison’s issues continued as a transmission issue sidelined his race early.

The Skip Barber Race Team heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the final round of TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School on October 7-9. After six rounds of TC America powered by the Skip Barber Racing School, the Skip Barber Race Team holds the top spots in TC class team championship. In TCA, the Skip Barber Race Team is tied for the top spot in the driver category and sits second in the team category, only 20 points back. Honda Performance Development leads the way in the Manufacturer category in both classes.