GT Celebration crowns its 2022 champions

GT Celebration (GTC) crowned its 2022 Overall, East and West Coast Champions this past weekend at Circuit of the Americas after a successful season visiting some of the top tracks in the country. The schedule was selected to host eight event weekends that feature two races for each class.

“This was our best year yet, with COTA marking our largest event of the season,” said Rob Morgan, CEO of GT Celebration. “We’ve had a vision and despite the setbacks we had in the first two seasons with COVID, we are finally seeing momentum. We are grateful for all of drivers and teams that have continued to support us. It’s an exciting time for GT Celebration and I can’t wait to see what next season brings.”

The Overall Championship consisted of 14 races with the East and West Coast Championships consisting of eight races each. The points structure was awarded to first through 20th place for each class with a point being awarded for pole and fastest lap. To be eligible for a Championship title in any division, drivers were required to run at the season finale race at COTA.

The grand prize was presented by GTC’s series sponsor KTM, which awarded the Champions a VIP tour of the KTM factory in Austria with an exclusive test drive of the new KTM GTX at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. In addition to the KTM prize, the Overall Champion won a free race entry for the 2023 season, FluidLogic drink system and a custom Alpinestars race suit.

Competing for his third season with GTC, Jim Slavik in the GT-3 Red class took home the Overall Championship trophy in his Porsche 991.1 GT3 R. Having competed in a total of 12 races this season, Slavik had three wins, four second-place finishes and three third-place finishes.

“It feels great to win the championship this year,” said Slavik. “I really would like to thank Charles and Rob Morgan and their team of seasoned motorsport professionals for putting together a fun and competitive race series that takes us to some of the best tracks in North America. Thanks to Fluid Logic for their advanced hydration systems and TruSpeed Autosport for their outstanding support. I look forward to my return next season and to try some new world class venues with the GT Celebration series.”

Winning the East Coast Overall Championship is decorated driver Andy Pilgrim in the GT-4 class. Racing in his Porsche GT4 Clubsport MR, Pilgrim podiumed every race with five wins and three second-place finishes.

The West Coast Overall Champion, Will Lin in the Prototype Celebration (PC) class, had a successful season. Lin was on podium every race, winning five of the six races he competed in this season.

2022 GT Celebration Champions:

Overall Champion: Jim Slavik, Porsche 991.1 GT3 R

Overall East Coast Champion: Andy Pilgrim, Porsche GT4 Clubsport MR

Overall West Coast Champion: Will Lin, Ligier JS P3

GT-3 Red Overall Champion: Jim Slavik, Porsche 991.1 GT3 R

GT-3 Red East Champion: Kevin Westcott, Porsche 991.1 GT3 R

GT-3 Red West Champion: Jim Slavik, Porsche 991.1 GT3 R

GT-3 Yellow Overall Champion: Cory Friedman, Audi GT3 LMS

GT-3 Yellow East Champion: Cory Friedman, Audi GT3 LMS

GT-3 Yellow West Champion: Jon Winthrop, Porsche GT3 Cup

GT-4 Overall Champion: Adrian Kunzle, McLaren 570S GT4

GT-4 East Champion: Andy Pilgrim, Porsche GT4 Clubsport MR

GT-4 West Champion: Adrian Kunzle, McLaren 570S GT4

Prototype West Champion Medal: Will Lin, Ligier JS P3

Prototype Lite West Champion Medal: Ron Fletcher, Revolution SC500

GTC plans to release its 2023 schedule in the following weeks.