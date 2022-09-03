VIDEO: 2022 USF2000 champion Michael d'Orlando

VIDEO: 2022 USF2000 champion Michael d'Orlando

New USF2000 champion Michael d’Orlando speaks with RACER’s Marshall Pruett after a big come-from-behind performance in Portland to capture the title and earn Andersen Promotions’ advancement prize to Indy Pro 2000.

