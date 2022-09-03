VIDEO: 2022 USF2000 champion Michael d'Orlando

New USF2000 champion Michael d’Orlando speaks with RACER’s Marshall Pruett after a big come-from-behind performance in Portland to capture the title and earn Andersen Promotions’ advancement prize to Indy Pro 2000.
IndyCar 1hr ago
Mixed fortunes for Ganassi title contenders
The good news is that Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou made it through to the final round of qualifying at Portland for Sunday’s (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
Gragson burns it down after wild Darlington Xfinity battle
At the end of a thrilling three-car battle that wasn’t decided until the last corner of the last lap Saturday at Darlington Raceway, Noah (…)
NHRA 3hr ago
Ashley, Hight, Anderson, Sampey No. 1 in NHRA US Nationals qualifying; Torrence wins TF Callout
Top Fuel’s Steve Torrence put together a pair of impressive runs on Saturday, rolling to the victory in the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
IndyCar Portland Turn 1 start and bypass rules set
After logging two practice sessions and qualifying at the Portland Grand Prix, the NTT IndyCar Series has finalized its plans for how (…)
Road to Indy 5hr ago
Pedersen inches closer to first victory with Indy Lights pole in Portland
Benjamin Pedersen continued his march toward his first career victory in Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires by winning the pole Saturday (…)
Road to Indy 5hr ago
Gold takes second Indy Pro 2000 win on the trot in Portland
One day after celebrating his 18th birthday with an emphatic victory at Portland International Raceway, Reece Gold emerged victorious once (…)
Industry 5hr ago
Paul Newman Straight revealed during Lime Rock Park Historic Festival
Some 65 years after the first race at Lime Rock Park, the famous “No Name Straight” was finally bestowed with a very memorable name Labor (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
McLaughlin rockets to pole in Penske-dominated Portland IndyCar qualifying
Pole position for the Portland Grand Prix would be settled between the Team Penske trio of Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Scott McLaughlin, the (…)
Road to Indy 7hr ago
D'Orlando comes from behind to win USF2000 championship in Portland
The air of unpredictability that has characterized this year’s Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship continued Saturday morning in a (…)
Comments