Meyer Shank Racing retains Tom Blomqvist for 2023 Acura LMDh program

Meyer Shank Racing will retain Tom Blomqvist for its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP campaign next season as it transitions to the new Acura ARX-06 LMDh platform.

In addition, Blomqvist will get an opportunity to prove himself in one of MSR’s Honda-powered Indy cars after the conclusion of the IMSA season.

Beginning with victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Blomqvist and teammate Oliver Jarvis have had a spectacular season and go into the Petit Le Mans finale in a virtual dead heat with Wayne Taylor Racing for the championship.

After time in GT cars in IMSA and WEC, Blomqvist made a strong transition into the DPi class. Blomqvist has driven the MSR Acura to two pole positions, netting the fastest qualifying time at Watkins Glen and following that a week later with a record-setting lap at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

“I’m really excited to be renewing the partnership with MSR,” said Blomqvist. “MSR put a lot of trust in me putting me in the car this year and we’ve had a successful campaign. We work well together and it’s clear from the results that we’ve had and now we are focused on taking the championship. Obviously with the new car it will be a different challenge, but one that we are all super motivated for.

“The IndyCar test is something that I’m really excited for as well. It’s awesome that Mike and the team have respected what I’ve done this year and are giving me the opportunity to drive one of their Indy cars. It’s definitely something that I aspire to do in the future and I have to thank the team massively for giving me the chance to do that test,” he added.

The 2023 season marks the seventh year of competition under the Acura banner for MSR, having successfully debuted the Acura NSX GT3 in IMSA competition in 2017. That effort quickly paid dividends for Acura, with MSR scoring seven GTD class wins ahead of back-to-back IMSA GTD championships in 2019 and 2020. MSR transitioned to DPi competition in 2021.

Team co-owner Mike Shank had no doubts in his mind that Blomqvist was the right choice to fill the first seat in the team’s Acura LMDh car.

“It was an easy decision for us to re-sign Tom,” said Shank. “He has exceeded our expectations this race season and has performed week in and week out. The pace that he’s shown with the Acura ARX-05 made it an easy decision to put him in the new Acura LMDh car.

“I’m also pleased that we are able to give him a chance to test out our Indy car. He’s got an open-wheel background with Formula E and it will be exciting to see what he can do in an Indy Car.”

Last week, MSR received its Acura ARX-06, the same one that was shown at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, in Carmel during Monterey Car Week. The team has not confirmed if Blomqvist will be teamed with Jarvis for 2023.