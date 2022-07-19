Blomqvist set for IndyCar test outing with MSR

Meyer Shank Racing will give its breakout IMSA DPi star Tom Blomqvist his first run in an Indy car in the coming months.

The son of Swedish rallying legend Stig Blomqvist, who joined MSR’s all-new WeatherTech SportsCar Championship lineup in the No.60 Acura ARX-05 during the offseason, has been a revelation in the factory prototype that leads the DPi standings.

Opening his MSR account with a big win at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the former BMW factory driver has captured the last two poles in the No.60 Acura and reeled off five consecutive podiums with teammate Oliver Jarvis.

Shank, in turn, wants to reward the 28-year-old with a run in one of MSR’s Honda-powered IndyCar entries and get a feel for his capabilities in different machinery.

“Tom’s originally an open-wheel guy and has expressed interest in IndyCar,” Shank told RACER. “And Tom’s massively exceeded what we’ve asked of him in the sports car, so we want to get a look at him and get a feel for his potential in an Indy car.”

Splitting champion Esteban Ocon and third-place finisher Max Verstappen in the 2014 FIA Formula 3 European championship, Blomqvist is no stranger to open-wheel racing, adding two partial seasons of FIA Formula E experience to his CV before contesting the full calendar in 2020-2021.

AS RACER chronicled in its last IndyCar silly season update from June, MSR is expected to re-sign four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves to continue driving alongside Simon Pagenaud in 2023, which leaves no short-term openings for Blomqvist to make a lateral move from the team’s IMSA program.

“We’re not looking at having anything for Tom in IndyCar right now, but you never know what the future might hold down the road a little ways,” Shank added. “And on Helio, we are working on a deal for him to continue next year, but that’s not entirely done yet, and Simon’s good to go for next year.”