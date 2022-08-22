Three podiums at Road America for Skip Barber Racing School

The Skip Barber Race Team secured three podium finishes this past weekend at Road America for Round 5 of TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School.

The drivers were only able to complete two to three laps due to a massive crash, ending the qualifying session early. Fortunately, Kevin Boehm was able put down a flyer lap and place himself on pole in TC class with a time of 2m27.932s, besting the field by over a second. Skip Barber Instructor Ken Fukuda also had a solid qualifying effort, placing fifth on the starting grid for Race 1. In the TCA class, Carter Fartuch led the Skip Barber Race Team TCA efforts, qualifying in fifth place with a time of 2m37.375s. With only two laps of qualifying, Sally McNulty placed seventh in her first race weekend with the Skip Barber Race Team, with her TCA teammate Colin Harrison in ninth place.

Boehm led the first TC field to the green flag behind the wheel of the No. 9 Skip Barber Racing School / CrowdStrike / AWS HPD Civic Type-R, but the race went to a full-course caution halfway through the first lap due to an incident in the TCX field. On the restart, Boehm fell back to second. Fukuda went from fifth to fourth and maintained position to the checkered flag, matching his career-best finish. Boehm was unable to regain the lead, finishing runner-up in Race 1.

In the TCA battle, Fartuch had a strong pace to keep the No. 16 Skip Barber Racing School 2022 Gen 11 HPD Civic Si in the top five, but a pass-through penalty put him towards the back. Fartuch kept his head down and made an excellent recovery to finish ninth. McNulty, piloting the No. 780 Skip Barber Racing School / Borla Exhaust 2022 Gen 11 HPD Civic Si, was able to keep a solid pace and finish sixth. Harrison rounded out the Skip Barber Race Team’s efforts, wheeling the No. 2 Skip Barber Racing School HPD Civic Si to ninth.

In the weekend’s second race, the Skip Barber Race Team brought home two podium finishes with Boehm in TC and Fartuch in TCA. In a similar fashion to Race 1, Boehm challenged for the lead while defending from a charging third-place driver. Boehm claimed the second-place finish at the line, missing out on the win by just under a second. In the second race, Fukuda was set to challenge the podium behind the wheel of the No. 42 Skip Barber Racing School HPD Civic Type-R. Still, an unforeseeable mechanical issue ended his race after only five laps. Fartuch bounced back after his adversity in Race 1 to go from fifth to third in Race 2 to take the final step on the podium. McNulty and Harrison both improved in Race 2. McNulty secured a top five finish while Harrison concluded the weekend in eighth.

The Skip Barber Race Team heads to Sebring International Raceway for Round 6 of TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School on September 23-25. After five rounds of TC America powered by the Skip Barber Racing School, the Skip Barber Race Team holds the top spots in driver championship and team championship categories. Honda Performance Development leads the way in the Manufacturer category.