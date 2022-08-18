VIDEO: 1990 AAR Eagle HF89 IMSA GTP Monterey Reunion tech tour

By August 18, 2022 12:50 PM

Take a tech tour of the 1990 AAR Eagle HF89 IMSA GTP car with RACER’s Marshall Pruett which won three races with Juan Manuel Fangio II behind the wheel.

