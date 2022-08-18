GT Celebration titles on the line at COTA finale

Sports car championships will be at stake when the GT Celebration tour concludes its 2022 season at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin on Sept. 9-11. The season finale should feature some competitive, exciting racing at one of the world’s top road circuits.

Following a great round of competition last weekend at the Utah Motorsports Campus, the COTA concluding doubleheader event will feature all three championships — Overall, East Coast and West Coast — in four separate divisions including GT Celebration Series (GT-3 and GT-4) as well as the Prototype Celebration Series (Prototype and Prototype Lite) and the new M2 Celebration Series featuring the BMW M2 sports cars. M2 Celebration has proven to be a fun, competitive class in its first season in GT Celebration.

After wild action at circuits such as Sonoma Raceway, WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Virginia International Raceway, Road America and Utah this year, the GT Celebration championships come down to the final round at the 3.41-mile, 20-turn COTA road course with an important two-race finale.

“We had some great 2022 racing in GT Celebration in all of our competition categories,” said Rob Morgan, CEO and founder of the GT Celebration series. “It’s very exciting to bring our tour to one of the top road courses in the world for the all-important finale. The point championships are on the line and the two-race weekend will determine who takes home the titles. We want to thank our competitors, teams, sponsors and tracks for a tremendous season. And we have a strong schedule set for the 2023 season.”

Battling for the Overall GT-3 Red championship will be point leader TruSpeed Autosport’s Jim Slavik, a three-time race winner in 2022, going against his teammate and last year’s GT-3 Red champion Kevin Westcott. Autometrics racers Cory Friedman and Shannon Herford taking on veteran Alex Welch in the GT-3 Yellow category. Welch is the West Coast Championship point leader with his ROTR Motorsports Audi R8 LMS sports car.

Rookie Adrian Kunzle has put together a sensational initial GT-4 season with his Speed Club McLaren 570 and currently holds down the point leader over Andy Pilgrim. Veteran driver Pilgrim tops the East Coast Championship standings with his Regal Motorsports Porsche GT4 Clubsport MR.

At COTA, the Prototype Celebration series will have two classes at COTA — the Prototype and Prototype Lites categories — and will hold two races throughout the weekend including an Enduro Race on Sunday. In the Prototype Celebration division, Will Lin has produced three race victories this year and takes the point advantage leading into the finale. In the Prototype Lite division Dave Tweedlie currently leads in points.

For additional information, visit www.gtcelebration.com.