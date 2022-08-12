All Fields Sports Marketing to partner with Lime Rock Park

With more than twenty years of experience in the sports

and entertainment industry, All Fields Sports Marketing (AFS) has been tapped by Lime Rock Park to lead the venerable race track’s sponsorship and partnership efforts.

“AFS was a natural choice for us as we moved into the second year of the new ownership and management team here at the Park,” said Lime Rock Park President & CEO Dicky Riegel. “The connections they have developed over their many years in the industry are second to none and will help propel the experience at Lime Rock for our fans and participants alike as we map out the next 65 years of this storied venue.”

Since purchasing Lime Rock in spring 2021, Lime Rock Group LLC, of which Riegel is a general partner, has expanded the events calendar, made substantial investments in capital improvements, and brought in a variety of new partners and sponsors.

AFS is a California-based revenue development agency with a deep-seated passion for all fields in which “sport” takes place. With its early roots in Minor League Baseball, AFS quickly expanded into the Motorsports arena. Serving as an outside contractor for WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca since July 2000, AFS first secured Mazda, then WeatherTech as naming rights to the world-renowned track. And, over the years, AFS has initiated and maintained strong relationships with Rolex, Hagerty, Lexus, VP Racing Fuels, Motul, Michelin and many others.

Since 2018 AFS has doubled revenue on behalf of WeatherTech Raceway, which is owned by the County of Monterey, while overseeing business strategies, sales and fulfillment of corporate sponsorships, hospitality and vendor exhibit business segments.

“We are excited for the future at Lime Rock Park with the new management team and are anxious to jump in and help the events grow in sustainable revenue and increased attendance,” said Steve Fields, President of AFS.

For more information about upcoming Lime Rock Park events — GRIDLIFE: Circuit Legends (August 19-20) or the 40th Anniversary Historic Festival (September 1-5) — visit http://www.limerock.com.

For partnership, sponsorship or vendor opportunities at Lime Rock, please contact AFS at steve@allfieldssports.com.

ABOUT ALL FIELDS SPORTS MARKETING (AFS)

All Fields Sports Marketing (AFS) specializes in uniting global brands with all levels of sports properties, teams, athletes and events. Clients include the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA), MotoAmerica, San Jose Giants, Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca, and now, Lime Rock Park.