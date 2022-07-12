IndyCar readying for grid expansion

The NTT IndyCar Series is preparing for another increase in its full-time entry list.

Provided all of the expansion takes place as intended, a second from Juncos Hollinger Racing, a third from Dale Coyne Racing, and potentially one or more from other teams brings the possibility of 28-plus entries being on the grid when the 2023 season gets under way.

“We’re already looking at what next year could look like and we think we might be 27 to 29 cars,” IndyCar president Jay Frye told RACER. “It looks like it’s possible and all of them are legitimate. We could be close to 29 if they all come together, so we’ll see how it plays out.”

The current season has featured a minimum of 26 cars at every round through the latest race at Mid-Ohio, and with a need to start planning ahead on pit lane and paddock accommodations for next season, Frye says his team is working from the assumption that more space will be needed at most events.

“We know going into next year the places where we struggle, on a road and street courses mainly, so we’re going to continue to work on that to try to make that better,” he added. “What we don’t want to do is find a situation where we’re maxed out and can’t fit any more cars. We have no appetite to send anybody home, so we’ll get this figured out and we’ve got to get it figured out pretty quick.”