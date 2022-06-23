The Week In IndyCar with Helio Castroneves

Helio Castroneves joins us to discuss his SRX win in Florida, Daytona 500 desires, goals for his future in IndyCar with Meyer Shank Racing, whether he’d change his last name to reflect a fifth Indy 500 victory, and more!
Listen below or click here.
