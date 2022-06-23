Castroneves targeting Daytona 500 run

As a byproduct of winning the season-opening SRX race last weekend in Florida, four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves could find himself trying to make the Daytona 500 grid next year.

Stemming from a promise by SRX CEO Don Hawk to search for a NASCAR Cup seat for the Brazilian at its biggest event as a reward for winning his first SRX race, Castroneves says he’s all-in on making his stock car debut if a team is willing to give the Indy legend a shot.

“It would be a great opportunity,” the Meyer Shank Racing driver told RACER. “When Don and I were discussing this year’s SRX opportunity, I said, ‘Hey, can you make it happen if win an SRX race, can you find me ride in the Daytona 500?’ [He was] like, ‘Deal!’

“So, wow. I am so glad that we won right at the first race of the season in Pensacola with SRX, so he has plenty of time now for him to do something.”

Castroneves tried to get former boss Roger Penske to add him to the team’s Daytona 500 plans, but The Captain was unwilling to oblige.

“I drove for Team Penske for so many years,” he added. “I remember Roger said, ‘No, no, no, no.’ I was like, ‘I want to try!’”

As an avid fan of singer and Trackhouse Racing team partner Pitbull, there might not be a better fit in NASCAR than for veteran Miami resident Castroneves to land in a third Trackhouse entry.

“I like that, ‘Mr. 305,’ man,” he said of Pitbull. “I’ve been in the 305 area for a long time and I’m back again. So wouldn’t it be a perfect match? Let’s make a petition to for them to have me around.”