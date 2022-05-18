Skip Barber Race Team NOLA TC America preview

The Skip Barber Race Team comes into The Big Easy leading both the TC and the TCA points standings in the driver and team category after four podiums in the first weekend. After a successful season opener at Sonoma Raceway, the Skip Barber Race Team sets its sights on Round 2 of TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School at a new venue. NOLA Motorsports Park, a 2.75-mile, 16-turn road course, will host its first SRO race weekend, marking the facility’s first-ever international sports car weekend event.

Kevin Boehm enters the race weekend on top of the TC field after sweeping Round 1. Keep your eyes on Boehm to be at the front in his No. 9 CrowdStrike / AWS / Skip Barber HPD Civic Type-R. Skip Barber Lead Instructor and Race Series Director Ken Fukuda will be back behind the wheel after his best TC America result last round with a fourth-place finish. After Round 1 at his home track, Fukuda sits fourth in the TC points standings.

The brand-new 2022 Gen 11 HPD Civic Si is back in action with Carter Fartuch at the wheel after its impressive showing in Round 1, placing Fartuch on the top of TCA standings. Colin Harrison rounds out the Skip Barber Race Team efforts behind the wheel of the No. 2 2021 HPD Civic Si in the TCA class. Harrison saw significant improvement over the last race weekend, improving by more than three seconds from the first session. The student-turned-pro-driver is looking to make even more gains at NOLA Motorsports Park.

Catch all the action from NOLA Motorsports Park live on the Skip Barber Racing School Facebook page and YouTube channel. Make sure you follow Skip Barber Racing School on Facebook and Instagram for race weekend updates of the Skip Barber Race Team! Live timing is available on the Skip Barber website.