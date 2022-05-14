Mortara wins first Berlin E-Prix

Edoardo Mortara won the first Berlin E-Prix, heading home Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne.

Mortara had it all to do to keep a fiesty-looking Vergne back and the decisive moment came on lap 37 as the Venturi driver went on the defensive at Turn 6, luring the DS Techeetah man into a move resulting in the Frenchman diving too deep and falling 1.5s back.

From there, the win was Mortara’s, though Vergne scrapped hard to take second spot from fourth on the grid.

Vandoorne produced one of the drives of the day to recover from being shuffled down the order to 12th at the end of lap 12.

The Belgian had slipped by six by the halfway stage and looked as good a bet as any for the race win. Ultimately, he had to settle for third after a back-and-forth with Vergne and while the lead pair fought each other but that was enough to see the Mercedes-EQ driver hold on to the standings lead.

Porsche pair, André Lotterer and Pascal Wehrlein, and Jaguar’s Mitch Evans fought amongst themselves throughout, eventually winding up with Lotterer in fourth ahead of Evans in fifth and Wehrlein sixth, with Evans no doubt the happiest of that trio to score well having started ninth.

Sam Bird showed good pace in the other Jaguar to follow in seventh having battled his way from 15th on the grid. António Félix da Costa had run with his DS Techeetah teammate towards the front of the pack early on but slipped to eighth, as did front-row qualifier Alexander Sims who finished ninth.

Reigning champion Nyck de Vries couldn’t climb through the order as his teammate had done – the pair having run together through the opening laps – but the Dutchman nonetheless salvaged a point with 10th.

Vandoorne moves to 96 points, still atop of the standings, with Vergne three points back and Evans 11 shy of the Frenchman while Mortara leapt into fourth. Mercedes-EQ reaffirmed its Teams’ advantage with a nine-point margin over DS Techeetah. Venturi Racing sits third.

The second Berlin E-Prix, round 8 of the season, is tomorrow from the Berlin Tempelhof Circuit, with FP1 set to kick things off tomorrow morning at 07:15 CEST, with the race itself to follow at 15:04 CEST. Round 8 marks the midpoint in the 16-race season, the biggest-ever race calendar in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.