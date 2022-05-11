Marrakesh to replace Vancouver on Formula E calendar

Marrakesh will once again host Formula E cars when the championship returns to the Circuit Automobile International Moulay El Hassan street circuit for Round 10 of the current season on Saturday, July 2.

The event restores the Season 8 schedule back to its full 16 races after the Vancouver E-Prix was postponed. Subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council and ASN approval, it will be the fifth time that Formula E has raced in the Moroccan city, following on from races in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Ahead of the Marrakesh E-Prix, Rounds 7 and 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship take place in Berlin this weekend featuring a double-header of races on Saturday 14 May and Sunday 15 May.

Stoffel Vandoorne currently leads the Drivers’ standings while his Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team currently tops the Teams’ championship.