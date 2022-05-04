The countdown begins: ’22 Time Trials Nationals

The Tire Rack Time Trials Nationals Powered by Hagerty is the best experience you can have participating at one of SCCA’s pinnacle events – it’s a measured fact. Time Trials Nationals at NCM Motorsports Park is the only SCCA event that has earned an ‘Experience Score’ of 100 – a telling computation constructed from participant surveys based on the likelihood of them recommending the event to friends. Beyond that, Time Trials Nationals is the only SCCA event that has garnered an Experience Score of 100 – twice.

The 2022 Time Trials Nationals is right around the corner. Taking place May 12-15 in Bowling Green, KY, at a ready-and-waiting NCM Motorsports Park, event registration is open and some slots remain for what is arguably one of the finest times you can have as an SCCA member.

NCM Motorsports Park: Good to go, go, go!

At 3.15 miles and 23 turns, NCM Motorsports Park may sound like a challenge, and that’s because it is. A snaking ribbon of road that demands a driver’s utmost attention, the course blends technical aspects with thrilling speed, and it’s an absolute blast.

Even though the facility suffered storm damage back in December when tornadoes swept through the area, the NCM Motorsports Park circuit is ready to go for Time Trials Nationals. The recovery process is ongoing, but the work mainly concerns some buildings and plumbing. So, while showers and running water will not be available, the important asset – an exciting racetrack – is ready for fun-loving Time Trials Nationals contestants.

In 2021, new Time Trials Nationals track records were set in several classes. Will records fall again in 2022? Will a new car come to the forefront and set the Time Trials Nationals community abuzz? Will tire selection play a role? Who will set new personal best lap times? We’ll find out in just over a week!

Check out the video below that shows the amazing lap pulled off last year by Kyle Carrick in a Nissan GT-R at NCM Motorsports Park. He threw down a breathtaking 2m04.514s lap, which currently stands as the best Unlimited 1 and overall lap ever turned during the Time Trials Nationals at NCM Motorsports Park.

What’s on tap?

The four-day event kicks off on Thursday with what has been dubbed as “Holley Day,” which includes timed practice sessions to learn the course and shake down cars. Three TrackAttack sessions for each driver will be held on Friday, with the best single lap for each driver recorded. Two standing start TrackSprint sessions – utilizing select portions of the full circuit – add more challenge to the experience, and count for half the total score for the weekend. Then, two more TrackAttack sessions take place on Sunday, with the best lap for each driver recorded as the fourth and final piece of the timed score for finishing positions.

Of course, the Hagerty All-Participant Party will be part of the festivities again, as well as KONI Podium Celebrations. Check the Time Trials Nationals event webpage for a complete schedule.

A helping hand

The region around Bowling Green, KY, is working hard to recuperate after last December’s severe storms. Since the community has been so wonderful to SCCA members, Time Trials Nationals looks to give back while at NCM Motorsports Park by hosting a raffle to raise money for the United Way of Bowling Green.

Both the SCCA and partners who support Time Trials have supplied a number of items. Prizes include memorabilia from SCCA and Valvoline, Hawk gift certificates, KONI swag, a Hagerty Experience, and an r/c car from Falken. Also up for grabs is a free entry to the 2023 Time Trials Nationals, and there will be a 50/50 cash raffle, with half of the proceeds going to the United Way and the other half to the 50/50 raffle winner.

Raffle tickets will be available online or onsite during the event at the Driver Information Center. For every $5 donated, people will receive six raffle tickets. Those tickets can be placed into buckets for each of the raffle items. Winners will be selected at random during the Hagerty All-Participant Party on Saturday evening. More information about the raffle can be found here.